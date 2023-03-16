3 teenage girls die in Mesa crash, 1 injured

Three teenage girls were killed and another was injured in a crash near Ellsworth and Guadalupe roads on Wednesday night, according to Mesa police.

Mesa detectives say a blue Mustang was driving eastbound down Guadalupe and was switching lanes when it lost control, hitting a curb and crashing into a nearby boulder.

The impact caused the car to roll over into a light pole before it finally came to a stop.

Three teen girls died and another was injured in a rollover crash near Ellsworth and Guadalupe in Mesa on March 15.

The four teenage girls inside, all ages 14 to 17, were trapped in the vehicle. The driver and front passenger died at the scene.

The two passengers in the back were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. The other girl suffered minor injuries.

"It appears that both speed and the weather were the primary causes of the accident," said Det. Richard Encinas with Mesa Police.

Video from the collision showed a car that had smashed through a pole, splitting it in two.

The roadway was shut down for hours overnight but reopened on Thursday.

No names were released.

Map of the crash site: