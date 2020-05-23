3-year-old girl dies at hospital after being pulled from pool in Glendale

A three-year-old girl was pulled from a pool Saturday afternoon, according to the Glendale Fire Department, and she died hours later at the hospital.

It happened in the 6000 block of Pontiac Drive around 4 p.m.

The family was renting the Airbnb home and are from out of town, authorities say. Several others were in the backyard at the time of the little girl becoming submerged.

"Approximately twelve family members including multiple children under the age of 10 were in the back yard when the little girl went underwater. The family members were reportedly distracted by another child when the toddler slipped into the pool unnoticed," the Glendale Fire Department said in a news release Saturday night.

After an unknown amount of time, the child was taken from the pool and a family member started CPR. A neighbor, who is a nurse, heard commotion and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

When crews arrived, the toddler did not have a pulse and wasn't breathing on her own, the department said.

She died hours later at the hospital. Crisis response teams were on scene to assist the family who were in obvious distress.

The fire department says there was no pool fence at the home.

"This is a good time to remind people to designate a water watcher when having a gathering. Someone who’s entire responsibility is to watch the water. It only takes a few seconds for a child to go under the water undetected," the department said.