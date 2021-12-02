4-year-old boy dead, 2 others seriously hurt in west Phoenix crash

article

A 4-year-old boy died after a car crashed into a tree near 67th Avenue and Highland on Wednesday night, Phoenix police said.

Authorities say a Corvette was driving south down 67th Avenue at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 when it left the roadway, hitting a tree and seriously injuring the occupants inside.

Fire crews had to pull all three occupants out of the destroyed vehicle. A man and woman were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 4-year-old boy, who had been sitting unrestrained on the woman's lap during the crash, died from his injuries in the hospital.

Detectives say speed was a factor in the collision. No other details were released.

