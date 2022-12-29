$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested

Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix.

The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon, was stopped for speeding. He was taken into custody after officers learned he had two outstanding warrants.

"Officers called for a tow truck to pick up Leon’s vehicle," police wrote in a news release. "During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers from the Central Street Crimes Unit found two large duffel bags and two cardboard boxes loaded with approximately 200lbs of zip lock baggies full of methamphetamine. The approximate street value is $400,000."

Leon was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple drug charges.