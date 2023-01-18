Expand / Collapse search
45K suspected fentanyl pills found during northern Arizona traffic stop; 2 suspects arrested

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

HAPPY JACK, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after authorities say they found about 45,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop along a northern Arizona highway.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Jan. 17 pulled over a vehicle that committed a traffic violation along Highway 87 near milepost 333.

During a search of the vehicle, 10 bags filled with blue M30 pills that were presumed to be fentanyl were found in the trunk. Additionally, two bags of a white powdery substance were found. The identity of the substance is pending lab results.

"The seized contraband was later weighed at the Sheriff’s Office and determined to be 10 lbs. of M30 pills and 1.5 lbs. of white powdery substance. 10 lbs. of M30 pills are estimated to be around 45,000 pills," the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle's occupants, 26-year-old Jesus Mora-Quinonez and 21-year-old Ramces Carrillo-Lopez, were arrested and booked into jail. They are accused of multiple drug charges.

m30 fentanyl coconino county

Two people were arrested on Jan. 17 after authorities say they found about 45,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop along a northern Arizona highway.

