5-car collision in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

One person is dead and nine others remain in the hospital after a five-car pileup near 67th Avenue and Coolidge Street Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 12:45 p.m. just south of Camelback Road. At least one of the vehicles had rolled over.

A total of ten people were hospitalized. One of them did not survive their injuries.

Phoenix Fire released details about the surviving patients and the severity of their injuries:

1 adult in extremely critical condition

1 adolescent boy, 2 adults in critical condition

5 adults in stable condition, had delayed transport to the hospital

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

67th Avenue is shut down between Camelback Road and Hazelwood Street in both directions.

Where the crash happened: