500 homes in Golden Valley without water due to broken well

About 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley in northwestern Arizona have been without water for days due to a broken well, according to authorities.

Mohave County workers began distributing bottled water at locations for residents without water on Tuesday.

Mike Garmon, a county engineer, said a 1,500-foot well broke late Friday and a contractor disassembled the well two days later.

An emergency interconnection with a neighboring water system was put in place, but Garmon said that hasn’t solved the problem.

The county shut down the booster station Sunday when the tank level dropped below 10 feet and that created a pressure loss, according to Garmon.

He said the tank will need to be refilled to 12 feet before the station can be restarted and that will take about 244,000 gallons of water.

About 1,200 feet of piping in the well has to be removed before the motor and pump can be pulled so engineers can determine the problem, Garmon added.

For the time being, two 6,000-gallon water haulers will refill the tank every 24 to 36 hours.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Arizona news

Advertisement







