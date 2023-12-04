58-year-old man dead following 'medical episode' while in Phoenix Police custody

The Phoenix Police Department is releasing information about the in-custody death of a 58-year-old man.

On Nov. 29, Benjamin Austin was arrested for unknown reasons and brought to Phoenix Police HQ downtown on Washington Street. He was in an interview room for questioning and 30 minutes later, police say he "suffered a medical episode."

"Detectives administered medical aid while the Phoenix Fire Department responded to evaluate Austin’s condition. Austin was transported to the hospital by the fire department," Phoenix Police said.

On Nov. 30 at around 7 p.m., Austin died at the hospital.

His death is being investigated.

Per department protocol, body-worn camera footage will be released within 14 days of the incident.