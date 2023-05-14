6 kids, 1 adult hospitalized after Phoenix wrong-way crash

A serious wrong-way crash in Phoenix has sent six children and one man to the hospital Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The two-vehicle accident happened just after 8 a.m. near 30th Street and Greenway Road. At least one victim had to be pulled from the wreckage.

Police say a man in a truck drove the wrong way into incoming traffic, slamming into another vehicle with a family inside.

A teenage boy is in life-threatening condition. Three other kids are critically injured, according to Phoenix Fire.

Three others - a girl, a boy and an adult male - were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Where the crash happened: