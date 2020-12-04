6-year-old girl donates plushies to Phoenix PD for kids going through tough times

A 6-year-old Valley girl has donated dozens of plushies to the Phoenix Police Department to give to kids during tough times.

Adilynn Alaniz collected 100 stuffed animals, which will be given to children who may be present at the scene of an accident or crime to help comfort them. Adilynn says she had the idea for the project after talking with her grandma.

"I'm glad at her age that she's caring for other people," said grandma Robyn David.

Officials with Phoenix Police said the girl's donation was invaluable.

"It's very important, anything we can do to alleviate what a child has gone through is just a huge benefit," said Phoenix Police Officer Ken Palmer.

When Adilynn and her grandma led a similar toy drive last year, they collected 62 toys for the agency. Next year, they're hoping to collect double that amount.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.