6 years later, Arizona family still waiting for justice after woman was shot dead on a freeway

On Sept. 7, a Phoenix area family will mark a tragic anniversary.

"At the end of the day, she's our mom," said Taylor Farmer. "She's special, and we just we miss her, and we love her."

Taylor's mother, Dinya Farmer, was driving north on State Route 51 near Piestewa Peak six years ago when someone in a white pickup truck who had been aggressively following her pulled up and fatally shot her.

Dinya, who was 49 at the time, was on the phone with 911 dispatcher when the shooting happened. Whether the shooting was road rage or prompted by something that happened before Dinya got in her car is not known for sure, but her family wants to know.

"In America but also Arizona, for road rage incidents to happen, it's terrifying, and I hope that never happens to anyone else what happened to our mom," said Dinya's daughter, Mikayla Farmer.

While it has been six years, Dinya's daughters are still talking about what happened.

"You have to," said Taylor. "I don't want her story to just be 'she was shot' and that was it. She was given the justice she deserved."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/