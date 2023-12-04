7 people, including 3 juveniles, badly injured in 2-car crash in Phoenix

Seven people, including a teen and two kids, were injured in a Phoenix crash Monday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department says two cars crashed near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Two of the victims needed to be extricated from their cars.

The Phoenix Police Department is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

The victims and their conditions are as follows:

Man in his 40s in extremely critical condition

Man in his 40s in critical condition

Woman in her 30s in critical condition

Woman in her 30s is stable

A teen girl is stable

A female child is in critical condition

A male child is stable