7-year-old girl has emotional reaction when surprised with pug puppy for birthday

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

7-year-old girl has emotional reaction when surprised with pug puppy for birthday

By Rachel Bidock
Published 
Heartwarming News
Storyful

Birthday girl reduced to tears at pug pup present

Sadie has always wanted a pug puppy ever since her great-grandmother gave her the book, 'Pig the Pup.' This year, ahead of her 8th birthday, her wish came true.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. - A pug-loving 7-year-old girl from New Mexico fell to her knees and cried when her mom surprised her with a pug puppy as an early birthday gift.

Sam Henson recorded video and originally posted it to Facebook. Henson explained in the post that Sadie, her daughter, has wanted a pug ever since her great-grandmother, or Mema, gave her a Pig the Pug book.

"She is always Googling pug pictures, or finding pug stuffed animals on Amazon," Henson wrote. "She has been working on being more responsible, and trying to heal the hole in her little heart since Mema went to Heaven."

Henson told Storyful Sadie will turn 8 on May 29. 

The video shows Sadie opening the car door, dropping her bag and crying. She gets up and scoops the little dog into her arms as Henson can be heard telling her, "Happy birthday."