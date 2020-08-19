Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

74-year-old suspected serial rapist arrested for sexual assault of Dallas woman in 1985

Published 
News
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A 74-year-old man who authorities believe is linked to at least six sexual assaults in Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana between 1980-1985, has been arrested for one of those sexual assaults.

David Thomas Hawkins has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a Dallas woman in 1985.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced the arrest, which was in collaboration with his office’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team, the Dallas Police Department, and the FBI.

DNA evidence reportedly links Hawkins to three other sexual assaults in Dallas, and two aggravated sexual assaults in Shreveport.

This arrest comes after evidence in the 1985 Dallas case was examined by experts in forensic genetic genealogy. They used the same DNA testing used in the Golden State Killer case.

Investigators were able to link Hawkins with the evidence in the sexual assault collection kit.

No additional charges have been brought against Hawkins at this time in the other five sexual assault cases.