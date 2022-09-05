8-year-old girl dies, 3 other girls injured in crash near Forest Lakes

An 8-year-old girl is dead and three other girls are hurt following a crash near Forest Lakes on Sunday.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to reports of an off-highway vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 on Forest Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes.

"It was further reported CPR was in progress on one of the juveniles involved," the sheriff's office said.

Once at the scene, an 8-year-old girl was found dead. Another 8-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were airlifted to Phoenix Children's for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

All four girls are from the Phoenix area. No identities were released.

No further details were released.

The incident remains under investigation.