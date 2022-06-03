85288: U.S. Postal Service announces new ZIP Code for parts of Tempe

article

Officials with the United States Postal Service announced on June 3 that a new ZIP Code has been allotted for Tempe.

According to the statement, the ZIP Code 85288 has been created for parts of Tempe, and the new ZIP Code will take effect, starting on July 1, 2022.

"The new ZIP Code became necessary due to the rapid growth in the Tempe area, and allows for the addition of new delivery routes and new addresses in the area. Adding the new ZIP Code will also help the Postal Service to sort, ship and deliver the mail more efficiently," read a portion of the statement.

In their statement, officials with USPS did not state exactly where the new ZIP Code will cover, but they did say that all affected postal customers are being notified by mail.

"If a customer does not receive written notification, they are not affected by these changes," read a portion of the statement.

USPS officials say mail with either the new or old ZIP Code will be delivered for one year following the change, but they are encouraging those affected to start using their new ZIP Code, and notify family, friends, business customers and business associates.

"Individuals should include their new ZIP Code on any reply mail where the sender requests updated or corrected address information," read a portion of the statement. "Customers in the affected area should also use their new ZIP Code when reordering stationery such as letterhead, envelopes, promotional literature, forms, and business cards."

Advertisement

According to the website unitedstateszipcodes.org, four ZIP Codes - 85281, 85282, 85283 and 85284 - cover essentially all of Tempe. The ZIP Code 85226 also covers a tiny area of Tempe near the Chandler city line.