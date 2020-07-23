9-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 in Florida

A 9-year-old girl from north Florida is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state, according to records from the Department of Health.

The young girl was from Putnam County, north of Ocala. Her death was counted on July 18, records show.

According to officials, the 9-year-old's case was not travel-related. It is unclear if she had any pre-existing conditions.

Her death comes weeks after two 11-year-old children died in South Florida earlier this month.

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,249 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 389,868.

The state's pediatric report, which details cases in children, is released once a week on Fridays.