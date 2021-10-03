92-year-old longtime Arizona Diamondbacks fan attends her first game

article

Longtime Arizona Diamondbacks fan, 92-year-old Modine Raymond, is checking another line off her bucket list.

She received special accommodations to Sunday's home game against the Colorado Rockies. Her granddaughter drove her three hours from her home in Kingman to catch the last game of the season.

She's never missed a telecast of the games and knows every player, but always wanted to get to a game for her bucket list.

That is when Diamondbacks CEO and President Derrick Hall stepped in.

"Not like watching it on TV," Raymond said.

The Dbacks won 5-4 against the Rockies.

