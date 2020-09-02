$94,000 winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

article

Check your tickets!

Arizona Lottery officials say a $94,000 winning ticket to the Fantasy 5 drawing on September 1 was sold at a Phoenix QuikTrip located near Cactus and Cave Creek Roads.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 10-11-14-22-25.

