Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

$94,000 winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Arizona State Lottery)

PHOENIX - Check your tickets!

Arizona Lottery officials say a $94,000 winning ticket to the Fantasy 5 drawing on September 1 was sold at a Phoenix QuikTrip located near Cactus and Cave Creek Roads.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 10-11-14-22-25.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.