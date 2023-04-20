A Flagstaff motel will soon become housing for the homeless

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A Flagstaff homeless shelter is buying a second motel to keep people off the streets.

Flagstaff Shelter Services announced Wednesday that it acquired a Motel 6 on East Lucky Lane for nearly $9 million - a building that is now being called The Lantern.

The hotel has 103 rooms and will provide free meals, medical care and resources to find permanent housing. Shelter officials say they plan to make renovations to upgrade the property.

The Arizona Dept. of Housing helped to fund the purchase through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Last year, the shelter bought the Howard Johnson Motel along Route 66 and turned it into emergency housing.

The Lantern is set to open December 2023.