A lifelong marriage, 'real-life Chucky', Subway tattoos: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From cats being classified as an invasive alien species to a ‘real-life Chucky’ spotted in Alabama, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 23-29 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Cats classified as 'invasive alien species' by respected scientific institute: A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an "invasive alien species," citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.

Milly, a 13-week-old kitten waits with her brother Charlie (L) to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

2. Ohio couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79 years of marriage: 'Been a good life': An Ohio couple celebrated 79 years of marriage last month, and now they’re celebrating a new milestone — their 100th birthdays.

June and Hubert Malicote are still in love after 79 years of marriage. "I’ve always said that a happy home is where God is," said Hubert. (Photo courtesy Melanie Malicote Photography) Expand

3. Diner discovers 100-million-year-old dinosaur footprints at restaurant in China: Dinosaur footprints from over 100 million years ago were spotted by an observant diner with a love for paleontology at a restaurant in China.

The footprints are pictured at the restaurant in Leshan, China. (Credit: Provided / Dr. Lida Xing)

4. Man opens up about leaving teaching for better-paying Walmart job: Career changes are nothing new for many looking for a fresh start and opportunity. And this was the impetus for a former teacher who decided to take a leap of faith to try something else.

Seth Goshorn left his teaching job to work at Walmart. (Photo courtesy of Walmart) Expand

5. Teen becomes caregiver for cancer-stricken parents: 'It's all love': Sekope Sharits said he felt the world was against him when both his parents were diagnosed with cancer, but he’s caring for them in the way a loving son would.

Sekope Sharits and his family. (Credit: Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits)

6. Bus driver keeps her cool as deer comes barreling through windshield: Oh, dear. A bus driver in Lawton, Oklahoma, kept her cool after a deer went flying through the windshield one morning.

7. Photos of 'real life Chucky' go viral online after residents spot him roaming an Alabama neighborhood: The possessed, murderous doll that terrorized moviegoers in the 1988 hit "Child’s Play," is now roaming the streets of an Alabama neighborhood as photos of a "real-life Chucky" have gone viral.

Chucky with an ax in "Seed of Chucky" directed by Don Mancini, 2003(Photo by Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

8. Subway offering free sandwiches for life to 1 person who gets footlong tattoo: Subway is offering sandwich deals to nine lucky fans who are willing to get Subway tattoos — including one person who could get free food for life.

Guest showing wrapped Subway sandwich. Image: Subway newsroom

9. Miners unearth rare pink diamond in Angola, believed to be largest found in 300 years: A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.

Historic 170-carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola. (Credit: Lucapa Diamond Company)

10. 'Lucky to be alive': Arthur the corgi survives after being shot in the head, Pennsylvania SPCA says: Arthur the corgi is one lucky pup, indeed. The Pennsylvania SPCA says the dog was shot in the head and left for dead, but managed to crawl to a family farm in Lancaster County before being sent to a center for treatment.

