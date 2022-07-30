A lifelong marriage, 'real-life Chucky', Subway tattoos: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:34 PM MST until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:16 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:38 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:51 AM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:36 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:39 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 12:55 PM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 12:04 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:37 AM MST until SAT 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until SUN 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:36 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 1:46 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:08 PM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 12:10 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 1:27 PM MST until SAT 3:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 1:52 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

A lifelong marriage, 'real-life Chucky', Subway tattoos: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

From cats being classified as an invasive alien species to a ‘real-life Chucky’ spotted in Alabama, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 23-29 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Cats classified as 'invasive alien species' by respected scientific institute: A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an "invasive alien species," citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.

Milly, a 13-week-old kitten waits with her brother Charlie (L) to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

2. Ohio couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79 years of marriage: 'Been a good life': An Ohio couple celebrated 79 years of marriage last month, and now they’re celebrating a new milestone — their 100th birthdays.

June and Hubert Malicote are still in love after 79 years of marriage. "I’ve always said that a happy home is where God is," said Hubert. (Photo courtesy Melanie Malicote Photography)

3. Diner discovers 100-million-year-old dinosaur footprints at restaurant in China: Dinosaur footprints from over 100 million years ago were spotted by an observant diner with a love for paleontology at a restaurant in China. 

The footprints are pictured at the restaurant in Leshan, China. (Credit: Provided / Dr. Lida Xing)

4. Man opens up about leaving teaching for better-paying Walmart job: Career changes are nothing new for many looking for a fresh start and opportunity. And this was the impetus for a former teacher who decided to take a leap of faith to try something else.

Seth Goshorn left his teaching job to work at Walmart. (Photo courtesy of Walmart)

5. Teen becomes caregiver for cancer-stricken parents: 'It's all love': Sekope Sharits said he felt the world was against him when both his parents were diagnosed with cancer, but he’s caring for them in the way a loving son would.

Sekope Sharits and his family. (Credit: Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits)

6. Bus driver keeps her cool as deer comes barreling through windshield: Oh, dear. A bus driver in Lawton, Oklahoma, kept her cool after a deer went flying through the windshield one morning.

7. Photos of 'real life Chucky' go viral online after residents spot him roaming an Alabama neighborhood: The possessed, murderous doll that terrorized moviegoers in the 1988 hit "Child’s Play," is now roaming the streets of an Alabama neighborhood as photos of a "real-life Chucky" have gone viral.

Chucky with an ax in "Seed of Chucky" directed by Don Mancini, 2003(Photo by Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

8. Subway offering free sandwiches for life to 1 person who gets footlong tattoo: Subway is offering sandwich deals to nine lucky fans who are willing to get Subway tattoos — including one person who could get free food for life. 

Guest showing wrapped Subway sandwich. Image: Subway newsroom

9. Miners unearth rare pink diamond in Angola, believed to be largest found in 300 years: A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.

Historic 170-carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola. (Credit: Lucapa Diamond Company)

10. 'Lucky to be alive': Arthur the corgi survives after being shot in the head, Pennsylvania SPCA says: Arthur the corgi is one lucky pup, indeed. The Pennsylvania SPCA says the dog was shot in the head and left for dead, but managed to crawl to a family farm in Lancaster County before being sent to a center for treatment.

A corgi named Arthur is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head, according to the PSPCA. (Pennsylvania SPCA)


 


 