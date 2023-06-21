A look at the cheapest, livable home for sale in Phoenix

If you're shopping for a home right now in the Valley, you know it can be a frustrating process. There's not much out there for sale and the market is unpredictable.

With all the expensive homes in the Valley, we wanted to find the cheapest house in the Phoenix area, and it wasn't too far from downtown Phoenix.

Seven minutes south of downtown to be exact.

The house is listed for $215,000.

Keep in mind that there are cheaper condos and mobile homes even as low as $15,000, if you're willing to live far east or west. But for the middle of the fifth-largest city in the country, this is the one we found.

"It's one bedroom, one bath, 580 square feet. So that's pretty much what you're going to get," said Todd Lee, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway.

We asked him to find the most affordable single-family home in the Phoenix area. He found three for under $200K, but they weren't livable.

"No, they weren't livable," he said. "Some of them, the sheet rock was missing and the ceiling was missing. No cabinets in the kitchen, toilets in the bathroom, just crazy things like that."

When we shifted the search to a home that was livable, we landed here just south of downtown Phoenix near 24th Avenue and the I-17.

It was built in 1956. It has a 6,000-square-foot lot with a large fenced-in backyard.

"Three years ago you could have found a single-family home in a neighborhood like this that was under a hundred thousand dollars, but with the migration we have here, prices just keep raising," he said.

As for the home we looked at, this house payment would be about $1,200 a month.

Lee says it just went under contract.