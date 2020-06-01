ADOT announces traffic restrictions in Downtown Phoenix due to law enforcement situation

article

Officials with ADOT have just announced traffic restrictions in Downtown Phoenix, due to what they describe as a "law enforcement situation."

ADOT officials posted on its verified Twitter page that the I-10 on-ramp and off-ramp at 7th Street and 7th Avenue have both been closed, in both directions.

The closures took place as the Valley braces for another night of protests and possible unrest. The protests and unrest are taking place amid national outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Unrest in Phoenix and Scottsdale in recent days have prompted Governor Doug Ducey to institute a statewide, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew that will last until June 8.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.