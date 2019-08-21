ADOT: Computer service restored to statewide offices

article

ADOT officials say a computer outage that affected all of its Motor Vehicle Division offices statewide has been resolved.

Officials say the outage was resolved Wednesday night. They say two-thirds of the services provided by the MVD are available online at servicearizona.com and on azmvdnow.az.gov.

ADOT says employees at offices in Avondale, Buckeye, Scottsdale and Wickenburg are undergoing training this week and those offices will remain closed through Friday.

Officials also didn't say what caused the outage.