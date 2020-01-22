Advocacy group: Phoenix is the most expensive city in the country to live and drive

According to the U.S. Census, Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, with so many residents moving here.

"We are probably at the lowest inventory I have seen in 20 years," said Lieb. "We are down to 12,000 homes now," said Bobby Lieb, an associate broker with HomeSmart.

Lieb says one of the reasons why so many people are moving to Phoenix is affordability.

"It is just because it is more conducive to families because they are going out there and get more for houses. You look at whole cost of living, it is way cheaper," said Lieb.

Lieb says even with this kind of data, the housing market in the city is booming, and says more people are buying now than ever. Lieb says Phoenix is sought-after, because it is still much cheaper than other areas in the country.

"It is so much cheaper to live here," said Lieb. "They get more house than California, than rest of the country, so it doesn't surprise me they are paying more, not only it's the cost, everything. It is the weather."

Lieb says a lot of people are moving to Phoenix from out of town, and named California as a big state where people are coming from. However, Lieb said right now, so many locals are buying in the city because interest rates are low, and they realize they want to stay.