Afghan refugee who helped U.S. military overseas stuck in Texas detention center

An Afghan soldier who helped the U.S. military overseas was forced to flee Afghanistan or be killed by the Taliban.

The situation became so dire that his last resort was to head to South America and make the dangerous journey to illegally cross through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ahmad Fahim Majeed arrived in Texas back in September and has been held in the Eden Detention Center ever since. His sister lives in Tempe and is a refugee herself.

She’s now desperately trying to get him released and all charges dropped.

Ahmad Fahim Majeed

Majeed is an intelligence officer for the Afghan National Army Military Air Brigade. He fled, fearing the Taliban would kill him because he had provided information to the U.S. military while also protecting, defending and working alongside American soldiers.

For more than a year, he says he hid underground and in the mountains applying for emergency visas to several countries including the U.S., but only heard back from Brazil.

From Brazil, he says he traveled up through South America to Texas, where he illegally crossed and surrendered himself to border patrol agents. Hoping, since he worked with the U.S., that they would take care of him.

Unfortunately, he has been detained ever since.

"I just want my brother to be free, and he deserved to live in peace and happiness. So I can also be happy and his friends and family, we all can be happy. I will be so glad if they release him as soon as possible," Daryaa Majeed, his sister, said.

Coming up at 9 p.m., we will hear from Majeed himself from inside the Eden Detention Center. We’ll dive deeper into his case, the next steps from here, and what conditions are like for him.