Airbnb removed dozens of Arizona property listings over party house accusations amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials with vacation rental company Airbnb are cracking down on parties in Arizona by suspending or removing a number of listings following complaints that these properties have been used as party houses.

"This is not the time to party, or accommodate or allow parties," said Ben Breit, Head of Trust and Safety Communications for Airbnb.

Airbnb officials have already suspended or removed 50 listings across Arizona. The properties are located, among other places, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sedona, and Tempe.

"They technically ban parties, the issues continue and it happens week after week, and the hosts aren't being vigilant enough in stopping them and doing right by their neighbors," said Breit.

Airbnb announced the new plan in 2019, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they want to make sure this is taken seriously.

"COVID or no COVID, if a home is becoming a chronic problem, and the parties are happening week after week and that becomes an issue, that is not OK, but it takes on added importance in this environment," said Breit.

To further crack down, company officials are releasing new restrictions, where guests under the age of 25 cannot bookan entire home listing in their local area. In addition, they are asking neighbors to call their Neighborhood Support Hotline with complaints.

"There is no question," said Breit. cracking down on large gathering is more important than ever

Officials with Airbnb say they will prohibit hosts from authorizing parties in Arizona, so long as the state's public health mandate prohibiting large gatherings will stay in place.