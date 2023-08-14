Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Aug. 14-20)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Aug. 14-20.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map.

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

August 14

83rd and Palmaire Avenues: Five people were displaced following a fire that broke out in a garage and spread to the attic of a home. One person was treated for a minor hand injury.

Fight between brothers leads to shooting

To see last week's crime and public safety alerts, check here.