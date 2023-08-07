Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons

Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Aug. 7-13)

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Neighborhood Alerts
FOX 10 Phoenix

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Aug. 7-13.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

August 7

