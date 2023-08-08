Shooting at Peoria home leaves man injured, suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Peoria that left a man seriously hurt.

Peoria Police say the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 7 near El Mirage Road and Lone Mountain Parkway.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary info is that all parties are known to each other and all are accounted for," police said.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: