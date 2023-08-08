Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Peoria home leaves man injured, suspect in custody

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Peoria that left a man seriously hurt.

Peoria Police say the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 7 near El Mirage Road and Lone Mountain Parkway.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man hurt in Peoria shooting

Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Peoria that left a man seriously hurt.

"Preliminary info is that all parties are known to each other and all are accounted for," police said.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: