Dog dies on Piestewa Peak hiking trail, another dog rescued

A man brought two dogs on a hike at Piestewa Peak Wednesday afternoon - now, one of the dogs is dead and another is in recovery.

In a statement, Phoenix Police Sergeant Robert Scherer said officers responded to a trailhead near 27th Street and Piestewa Peak Drive at around 11:15 a.m. regarding a mountain rescue.

"The rescue was completed by Phoenix Fire personnel, which included an adult male identified as 29-year-old Daniel Milunovic and two dogs," read a portion of the police statement. "One dog was deceased when fire contacted them on the mountain and the other dog was in heat distress."

According to reports, the dog that survived is being taken care of by the Arizona Humane Society.

Milunovic was medically assessed but refused transport to the hospital, according to fire officials. Police say he was cited for animal neglect and released.

Back in 2016, the city of Phoenix passed a rule banning dogs from the city's trails when temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher.

Piestewa Peak: