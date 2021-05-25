Allegiant Airlines announces new service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Allegiant Airlines has announced new flights from the Valley, and if you book early, you could purchase some low fares.

Two of the flights depart from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix for Provo, Utah (PVU) and Stockton Metropolitan (SCK) in California.

The new routes begin in October and the one-way fare prices are as low as $38.

The third flight will be between Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) and Pittsburgh (PIT).

That flight starts in August and the one-way fares will start at $89.

"We're hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to taking some long-overdue vacations," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "We are excited to offer travelers even more convenient, nonstop routes to make those dreams of sunny places come true. Whether you're looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we've got your ride – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price you can afford."

For the introductory one-way fares, Allegiant states that seats and dates are limited and the fares aren't available on all flights, which must be purchased by May 26, 2021 for travel by Jan. 3, 2022.

Customers can book these new flights on https://www.allegiantair.com.

