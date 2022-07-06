Alligator netted in Wisconsin lake; search on for reptile's owner

An American alligator is not something you'd expect to find if you're swimming in a Wisconsin lake in the summer. The alligator pictured was netted by crews in Long Lake on Friday, July 1 in the Fond du Lac County town of Osceola.

"When I first found out, I was in shock," said Hunter Anderson of Dundee. "It’s a little weird around here."

"I can’t believe they found an alligator in a freshwater lake," said Rob Larson of Plymouth.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says the alligator was spotted swimming in Long Lake, and kids caught it with a net.

An alligator that was found in Fond du Lac County's Long Lake is seen July 6, 2022, at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha. (WLUK/Chris Schattl)

"It was potentially released into the wild when the person couldn’t take care of it anymore," said John Moyles, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

Another possibility, according to the animal rescue, is that it escaped an outdoor enclosure. Either way, they're looking for its owner.

In the meantime, the gator is in some deep water with the people who swim in Long Lake.

"I’m like, ‘That’s another reason for me not to be in the water,'" said Jim Rosenthal of Dundee.

"Keep the alligators down in Louisiana and Florida," said John Kootz of Waucousta.

The alligator that was caught was about two feet long. Because of its size, there were mixed reactions when FOX6 asked people what they would do if they saw it staring back at them.

"If the alligator was going north, I’d probably go south," said Kootz.

"I honestly would have tried to catch the alligator," said Anderson.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says the alligator posed no threat to anyone even though the lake was packed with people over the Fourth of July holiday.

"That’s a concern, that’s for sure," said Rosenthal.

The rescue team plans to place the gator in a sanctuary if no one claims him.

For those on the water Wednesday, it was back to lake life as usual.

