Amid ethics controversy, Arizona State Rep. Leezah Sun resigns

A Democratic state lawmaker has announced her resignation, a day after an ethics report sparked controversy over her behavior.

In a brief statement jointly released by Democratic leaders in the State House, it was announced that Leezah Sun, a Democratic lawmaker who represented the state's 22nd Legislative District, resigned on Jan. 31.

"Sun resigned shortly before today's House floor session effective immediately," a part of the statement reads.

Sun's resignation came a day after the Arizona House Ethics Committee released a final report on complaints that were filed against her in November 2023.

The report states that the complaints were filed by House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras, House Assistant Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos, and House Minority Whips Nancy Gutierrez and Melody Hernandez. All four are Democrats.

"Our Democratic leadership team is grateful to the Ethics Committee for its diligent, intensive and transparent work on this report, and to the witnesses who came forward to share their stories under incredibly difficult circumstances. The facts are overwhelmingly clear and speak for themselves. Representative Sun engaged in a pattern of disorderly behavior that damaged the reputation of the House. This is a solemn day, but Representative Sun did what's best for our state and for the integrity of this body."

