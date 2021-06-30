Amid high wildfire risks, fire officials urge people to use fireworks safely over 4th of July weekend

With the Fourth of July approaching with a bang, firefighters say to use fireworks in a safe way or not at all.

Fire crews are concerned to potential wildfires this year due to the dryness and fires burning across the state.

Kerry Swick, Deputy Fire Chief Scottsdale Fire Department says it is a very high risk of wildland and wildfire season.

Fire crews are asking people to not to use consumer fireworks as there is much at stake such as extreme fire danger.

"It also can start a wildfire out in the fire grassy areas and it will take off like that," said Swick.

600,000 acres of land have been burned this year and there are active wildfires across the state.

Scottsdale Fire Department says the public won't be getting outside assistance due to not having help from aircraft tankers.

Fire officials say, consumer fireworks could start fires at your home stretching the resources then, but they're asking people not to use them for safety reasons.

"The way to thank us and protect us is don't do it if you don't want to do it for yourself do it for the firefighters, said Swick.

Fire crews are urging people to go to the professional shows because they are controlled.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters