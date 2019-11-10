Amidst tragedy, family of woman hit and killed while riding bike speaks

A family is speaking out after a woman was hit and killed while riding her bike in Phoenix.

According to police, 42-year-old Brandy Heideman was riding a bicycle in the road near 32nd Street and Thomas Road when she was hit by a jeep. They say Heideman was riding her bike and doing circles in the center turn lane, waiting for traffic to clear up.

Officials also said there was another person hit, but the person riding the bike left the scene, leaving their bike.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old driver stayed on scene, and investigators said impairment was not a factor.

On Sunday, members of Heideman's family said they're in shock. Heideman's daughter said she thought it was a dream when her father told her about the incident on Saturday. morning.

Members of Heideman's family say they just want answers.

"Any time anyone needed something: they were down, needed help or on the streets or something, she always went out of her way to do what they wanted and needed," said Heideman's daughter, Sydney Heideman. "If we were down, if we were sad, she would make us laugh all the time. She was good at that."

GoFundMe for Brandy Heideman

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-for-expenses-for-brandy-j-hopperheideman