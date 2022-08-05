Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed

A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed.

Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach, in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.

She spoke to FOX 9 about the incident and her recovery (watch the video above).

Mattison admits her memory of the event is fuzzy as she was drinking with about 10 friends, but does recall a commotion that drew her group's attention to an older man. That man, prosecutors allege, is Nicolae Miu, who is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Isaac and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.