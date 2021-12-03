APS Electric Light Parade returns following COVID-19 hiatus in 2020

The arrival of December also means holiday events are in full swing.

In Phoenix, the annual APS Electric Light Parade is back after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19

The parade is expected to make its way through Central Phoenix on the night of Dec. 4, and on Dec. 3, with a day to go before the parade begins, set up work was still ongoing at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Organizers reveal theme, highlight changes to the parade

According to the organizers, the theme of the parade for 2021 is ‘Peace on Earth.'

After the tough year-and-a-half of battling COVID-19, participants will show off their interpretation of that theme.

Unlike previous years, the parade will not have a pre-parade viewing event, which would typically happen on the day before the parade.

"We did limit and size down the float participants," said APS Spokesperson Yessica Del Rincon. "We won’t also have the marching bands, but we are still going to have some great displays of dazzling lights that folks can come in and watch from the sidelines and enjoy."

The parade, which starts at Central and Montebello Avenues, will start at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, and will run along a 2.3-mile route. There will be road closures in the area.

