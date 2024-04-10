Arizona abortion law: No vote held to repeal near-total ban that dates back to 1864

There was quite a scene in the Arizona State House on April 10, as lawmakers met for the first time since a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court that allowed a near-total abortion ban that dates back to 1864 to take effect once again in Arizona.

In the aftermath of the abortion ruling, a number of politicians, including those with the Republican Party, have called for the Civil War-era law, officially known as A.R.S. 13-3603, to be repealed.

"If this remains the way it is, it has dire consequences," said State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D-District 21). "People will die."

Democratic lawmakers seem certain they can get a few Republicans to vote to rescind the near-total ban, but no vote on the matter took place on April 10. Shouts of "shame, shame" can be heard on the house floor, as Republicans vote to go to recess.

"There is no Senate bill, so there is nothing to vote on," said State Sen. T.J. Shope (R-District 16).

While there is a bill in the State House on the matter, there were no votes held for that bill.

Some Republican lawmakers defended themselves after the recess.

"Democrats are screaming at us, and engaging in extremist and insurrectionist behavior," said State Rep. Teresa Martinez (R-District 16)

While a vote didn't take place on Wednesday, one GOP state lawmaker, Matt Gress, believes a repeal will eventually pass.