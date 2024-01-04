Arizona AG approves $13M settlement with Cox Communications

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Thursday announced a settlement with Cox Communications, and eligible customers will receive a share of the payout.

As part of the settlement, $10 million will go to Arizona and just over $3 million will be paid out to current and former Cox customers who signed up for television services between January 2017 and March 2021.

The attorney general's office says the company failed to adequately disclose costs to customers by disguising price increases as routine fees.

"As Attorney General and a former utilities regulator, I have always fought to ensure that consumers are provided clear and accurate information about the services they receive," Mayes said in a statement. "This substantial settlement holds Cox accountable for years of deceptive charges and false promises. We’re sending a clear message that businesses must fairly and honestly disclose all fees and honor the guarantees that they make to Arizonans."

In this photo illustration, a Cox Communications logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Anyone who is impacted by the settlement will be contacted and paid by Cox.

For more information on eligibility for the payments, go to cox.com/azrefund.

Cox statement on settlement

"We are happy to have resolved this issue with the Attorney General, which was largely focused on a pricing model that was updated several years ago. We appreciate the professionalism demonstrated by the Attorney General's office throughout this process, and remain dedicated to our customers, employees, and communities in Arizona."