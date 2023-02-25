Arizona broom seller gets big surprise, M&M casket, car skiing: Top heartwarming, odd headlines

From a blind broom seller in Arizona getting a generous donation to a late teacher's M&M casket, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here's some of our top heartwarming, unusual stories for Feb. 18-24:

1. Arizona man selling brooms surprised by TikToker after string of counterfeit buyers: A social media sensation known for his once-in-a-lifetime surprises hit the streets of Mesa and surprised a man who many have taken advantage of, causing his family to be evicted from their home.

2. Late Arizona teacher had an M&M style casket for her funeral: Funerals are typically a solemn affair, but a teacher in Snowflake, Ariz. wanted to make sure hers would be a funeral to remember.

3. Arizona couple makes historical find following Goodwill purchase: For one Arizona couple, what began as a project to refurbish a desk ended with them stumbling upon a hundred years of another family's history.

4. Motorcycle airbag jeans? These pants could reduce risk of lower-body injuries: Swedish motorcycle brand Mo'cycle has developed the world's first pair of airbag jeans designed to offer impact protection for the lower body.

(Credit: Mo'cycle)

5. Minnesota police remind people not to ski behind cars: The Shakopee Police Department shared a photo of a person skiing behind an SUV during this week's snowstorm, reminding people that skiing is for the mountains not for behind a car.

The Shakopee Police Department shared this photo on Facebook this week reminding people skiing is for the mountains, not for behind a car. (Shakopee Police Department)

6. Vocal cat disrupts Washington city council meeting before being escorted out: During a city council meeting in Liberty Lake, Washington, a fluffy cat found itself in the midst of a heated debate between constituents when they noticed the feline popping its head between the ceiling and the roof of city hall.

A cat was photographed interrupting a local city council meeting in Washington. Photo credit: City of Liberty Lake.

7. Heinz wants to catch up with man who survived a month at sea with nothing but ketchup, seasonings: Heinz is trying to track down the man who survived for nearly a month at sea on nothing but ketchup and seasonings.

Elvis Francois (center) is pictured with Colombian Navy members after he was rescued on Jan. 16, 2023. (Credit: Colombian Navy)

8. Farm animals become loose in Glendale: 'They just kept going in circles': Police officers in Glendale got a wild start to their work day after spending the morning corralling sheep and goats that got loose and into the streets.

9. Watch: Firefighters rescue bride and groom stuck in elevator for 2 hours: Officials said the rescue took place in the morning when six people became trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floors.

10. Peyton Hillis says he 'should make a 100% recovery' after saving his children from drowning: The former Cleveland Brown saved his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in January; however, that landed him in the hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

FILE-Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns watches a replay on the scoreboard of his 35-yard touchdown run during a game with the New England Patriots in 2010. (David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images)



