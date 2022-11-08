Arizona business VetLink Solutions helps veterans access their benefits

A Surprise business is helping disabled veterans get services and access to their benefits.

The organization, VetLink Solutions, started three years ago and has already helped thousands of vets.

The family-owned and operated business has one goal: to connect disabled veterans with medical resources and know how to submit a claim to the Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration.

Co-owner and founder Harry Rodriguez is a disabled vet himself and knew he wanted to help others like him

"It took me two years, and it wasn’t friendly," he said referring to the ease, or lack thereof, of obtaining benefits.

With VetLink solutions, that time has been reduced to 4-7 months. The company helps navigate the VA system and get veterans their full benefits.

VetLink also helps with insurance information for vets and their families.

Rodriguez knew there was a need for this type of service, but he never knew the impact they'd make.

"The goal three years ago…to now we have 49."