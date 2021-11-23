Arizona cities celebrate tree lightings, Christmas lightshows– kicking off holiday fun

We have the latest happenings around Arizona and in the Phoenix area to make your holiday wishes come true and to help you check off your holiday to-do list for the 2021 season.

Holiday Lights at Salt River Fields

The Salt River Fields in Scottsdale kicked off the holiday season on Nov. 24 with its drive-thru light show.

Lighted displays, Christmas trees, and tunnels with five million lights have been placed around Salt River Fields where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play their spring training games.

Tickets are $35-$50 per car and prices increase on holidays and on dates closer to Christmas. The event runs through Jan. 1.

More information can be found here.

Holiday Tree Lighting and First Snowfall in Tempe

The Tempe Marketplace Christmas Tree sparkled in all its glory on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 24 as dozens gathered for the annual event which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

"I think it's cool and I love how they decorated everything, including the stars," said Anessa, who watched the lighting.

The event also featured candy handouts from Mrs. Claus herself, Christmas caroling, an ice skating show and even some snow.

Seven-year-old Aiden says he has two favorite parts of the evening – the 60-foot tree and the candy.

The bustling crowds are a stark contrast to last year at this time. "Unfortunately last year we did not put it on because of COVID, so we are super excited to bring it back this year," said Alexa Mayer, marketing manager at Tempe Marketplace.

Event-goers agree it's good to be back enjoying the holidays together.

"A lot different from the last two years, so I am so ready for things to go back to normal, so this kind of thing is good," Vicente Olivas said.

The event continues through Dec. 31.

More information can be found here.

Westgate Tree Lighting

Those in Glendale are got into the holiday spirit ahead of December as the Westgate Tree Lighting ceremony kicked off on the night of Nov. 23.

Those who watched the west Valley become a little brighter when the tree was lit also were able to enjoy photos with Santa, or the Grinch, make and take crafts, ice skating and more holiday festivities.

"It is so special. It is the highlight of the season for the west Valley. Community members come join us and Santa makes his official arrival He will take photos with the crowd and the Grinch as well. We have ornament making, we also have a star-studded entertainment line up, a drumline and storybook characters and an awesome mariachi band," said Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing at Westgate.

More information can be found here.

