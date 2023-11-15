Arizona city considers turning parking lot into overnight campground for workers

Sedona is one of the most beautiful spots in Arizona and has the price tag to prove it. The tourism boom and short-term rentals are pushing rent prices higher than the Red Rocks, which makes the city famous.

Zzen Loren has lived and worked in Sedona for 25 years, until one day when he was priced out of the market, forcing Loren to live out of his van.

"If you found the bedroom, I went from $500 up to $1,400 and $1,500. And then you have to compete with 10 other people just to get in there," said Loren. "That was a major shock, because I’m a home person. I don’t camp. And that whole process was traumatic," Loren added.

And it's not just Loren. Dozens of other residents are in the same boat. Average workers, who keep the tourist destination afloat, can no longer afford to live in the city.

Local business manager Jemiah Williams has seen the problem first hand. "It can be dangerous for people. And it’s just harder for them to live when they’re in their vehicle, and they don’t have a home they can call their own. And it makes it harder to integrate because the community in general looks down at them," Williams said.

City leaders recognize the problem and have plans to provide a park, so workers have a safe place to sleep in their cars. The city said restrooms, showers and security would be provided for a small fee and proof of employment.

"We’d like to be able to provide a safe space for our local employees to have some level of security while housing, while affordable housing options are being developed," said Sedona Housing Coordinator, Jeanne Frieder.

For Loren, sleeping in a van isn't the Shangri-La he signed up for, but at least he said he would have a place to park.

"I don’t see it being sustainable when the community is second to the tourists. And it’s all profit-based. It’s supposed to be a spiritual community," said Loren.

The city is still in the fact-finding phase and asking for public comment before moving forward. City leaders said the hope is to have the park open to local workers sometime in spring 2024.