Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko will quarantine for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, Lesko, who represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District, said she is not experiencing symptoms and doctors don't believe she is infected with the coronavirus.

Rep. Lesko's full statement is below:

“Late last week, I came into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be undergoing a 14-day quarantine,” said Congresswoman Rep. Lesko. “At this time, I am not experiencing symptoms and the Attending Physician advised there is no reason to believe I am infected, or that others I have come into contact with since my exposure should need to worry. I will get tested on the fifth day from my exposure at the recommendation of the Attending Physician. Though I will not return to Washington, D.C. this week as scheduled, I remain committed to addressing the needs of the people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District from my home in Peoria.”

Lesko defeated Democrat Michael Muscato in the 2020 Election.

