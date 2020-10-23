Expand / Collapse search

Arizona courts to stay open until polls close on Election Day

By Associated Press
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona’s top judge has ordered the state trial courts in all 15 counties to remain open until polls close on Election Day to accept last-minute filings in possible election-related cases.

The order Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel issued Oct. 22 says the Superior Courts and their clerks’ offices need to remain open and available “to ensure prompt consideration of any legal dispute regarding voting.”

Brutinel also ordered the Superior Courts to notify the clerks of the state Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court if they receive an election-related case.

Supreme Court spokesman Aaron Nash told The Associated Press that the state court system “will be responsive to election issues, if the need arises.

“Election challenges could arise in any trial court, involve quick action and strict deadlines, and this administrative order ensures preparation before a need arises,” Nash added.

Election Day is Nov. 3, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Maricopa County elections officials detail measures intended to keep voters safe as Election Day approaches
slideshow

Maricopa County elections officials detail measures intended to keep voters safe as Election Day approaches

With just two weeks to go before the election, there are now concerns over election security and voter intimidation, as a result of recent incidents. With that in mind, there are laws and measures in place in Arizona to keep voters safe.

Election workers in Maricopa County processing ballots that have been returned by voters
slideshow

Election workers in Maricopa County processing ballots that have been returned by voters

Elections officials in Maricopa County are already processing ballots that have been returned, as Election Day approaches.