Arizona Dbacks, Caesar's Entertainment team up to bring mobile sports betting, sportsbook to downtown Phoenix

Now that sports betting is legal here in Arizona, Caesar's Entertainment wants in on the action. Caesar's Entertainment is a big name in gaming and they've partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team.

In downtown Phoenix, the Game Seven Grill, located next to Chase Field, will be transformed into a state-of-the-art, two-story sports book bar and broadcasting studio.

The Diamondbacks and Caesar's entered into a 10-year deal. Caesars is also going to launch its own mobile betting app later this year.

Governor Doug Ducey signed the sports betting bill into law on April 15, and since then, The Players Club [TPC] Scottsdale and the Phoenix Suns basketball team announced their own plans to open up sportsbook venues.

The Suns teamed up with Fan Duel and will open their sportsbook inside the Suns arena.

Lawmakers estimate that mobile sports betting could go live in Arizona by late August.

