Arizona educators can now teach at public schools before earning college degree
PHOENIX - Arizona teachers will only need to be in college to start teaching in classrooms under a new law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
SB 1159, introduced by State Senator Rick Gray, allows people without a bachelor's degree to start and finish their training as a teacher while in college.
The bill also allows educators with expired licenses to renew their license more easily.
"For the past eight years, we have made it a priority to give our kids a high-quality education, and this legislation builds on those actions," Ducey said. "S.B. 1159 will ensure that more Arizonans have the opportunity to pursue a career in education and help get our kids caught up."
The state's teacher shortage has now lasted for six years. By the end of 2021, 26% of teacher vacancies remained unfilled, and over half were filled by teachers who did not meet the state's standard certification requirements.
