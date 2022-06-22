Mesa Public Schools could increase teacher pay by 9%

Teachers in Arizona's largest school district could be getting a raise.

The Mesa Public Schools governing board voted on June 21 to potentially spend $12 million on salary increases.

The decision isn't final, and the board will hold an official vote next month after holding a public hearing.

How it breaks down

Credit: Mesa Public Schools

The proposed budget would raise the average salary for teachers in the district to just over $62,000 a year.

Currently, the average base salary is just below $57,000, so that would be a nearly 9% raise.

Just a few years ago, teachers in the district were making about $46,000 a year.

The budget also includes another $24 million on stipends and classroom funding.

