Arizona farmers stretched thin as drought plagues the Southwest

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
9
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona farmers stretched thin as drought plagues the Southwest

By
Published 
Updated 7:19PM
Environment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona farmers could be further impacted by water cuts

Major water cutbacks loom as Colorado River levels continue to decline in the Southwest, and this would have a big impact on Arizona farmers. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - Major water cutbacks loom as Colorado River levels continue to decline in the Southwest.

For the Arizona Farm Bureau, the idea of cutting more water for farmers here in the state is a big concern. 

Many that rely on the Colorado River for their crops have already been cutting down on their water usage, lowered the amount of acreage they're using and have found more efficient irrigation methods.

But now that the situation is worsening as the river reaches historically low levels, officials say more needs to be done to conserve.

RELATED: Phoenix area cities enacting measures to help conserve water amid drought: here's what you need to know

"There is a lot of concern out there for farmers," said Arizona Farm Bureau CEO Phil Bashaw. "We are seeing a lot of rising costs."

This week, federal officials said cuts will be necessary next year to reduce risks of supplies reaching even lower levels.

They added that farmers need to consider crop selection and make investments needed to optimize irrigation efficiency.

MORE: US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower amid ongoing droughts

However, the farm bureau says the cuts are hitting them hard.

"You are talking about multi-generational farmers, folks that have had these farms for many, many years, and they are worried about the future and the future of supplies of water and the future of availability and ability to continue," said Bashaw. "I would anticipate additional resources being needed to mitigate the impacts of the drought if those cuts get deeper."

The Arizona Farm Bureau says that normally farmers in the state can rely on other regions to help with supplies, but this time it's different - the drought is widespread in the Southwest, and other states are feeling the strain too.

MORE: Phoenix among those voluntarily losing Colorado River water

Campers find a secluded spot framed by the desert landscape on the shore of Lake Martinez, a recreation and residential area above the Imperial Dam in Yuma. The dam desilts Colorado River water and diverts it to farmlands in Arizona and California. Some of the water is released into the Gila River, a stream that starts in New Mexico and runs through Arizona, that once was a major tributary of the Colorado River.

Campers find a secluded spot framed by the desert landscape on the shore of Lake Martinez, a recreation and residential area above the Imperial Dam in Yuma. The dam desilts Colorado River water and diverts it to farmlands in Arizona and California. (

Expand

Phoenix begins water alert amid ongoing drought

Officials with the country's 5th largest city are now asking residents to learn how to more efficiently use water, as the region is gripped by a worsening water supply crisis. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.


 